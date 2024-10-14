Someone Paid $1.49 Million for a Replica Iron Throne from ‘Game of Thrones’

“The Iron Throne will go to the man who has the strength to seize it.” That’s what George R.R. Martin wrote in Fire & Blood, and while that’s something Game of Thrones fans know firsthand after watching the power struggle for the coveted chair over TV show’s eight seasons, it’s not just about strength.

It’s about money. That’s precisely how someone took home the Iron Throne at an auction over the weekend.

Videos by VICE

This is not the exact on-screen throne from Game of Thrones, but rather a replica specifically created for promotional events and tours. It is molded from the original screen-used throne and designed to allow fans to experience sitting on the Iron Throne at various exhibitions and conventions.

After a six-minute back-and-forth bidding war, the Iron Throne sold for a whopping $1.49 million.

That’s some serious Lannister money if you ask me.

The auction also featured more than 2,000 costumes, weapons, props, and set decorations in the Heritage Auctions hosted event. Among the popular items included Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword and a handful of Daenerys’ costumes.

By the time the event ended on Saturday, the company saw one of its most profitable days ever. The Game of Thrones crowd came out in droves to the tune of $21,115,718 as every item sold. More than 4,500 bidders were involved.

“We are so pleased with the result of this auction for some of the most iconic Game of Thrones memorabilia,” said Janet Graham Borba, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Production, in a statement. “These fans continue to be passionate collectors, and we are grateful to them and our partners at Heritage for making this a giant success.”

While the Iron Throne was the most expensive landing, a handful of other bids had some heavy spending power. Longclaw was claimed for $400,000, Jon Snow’s Night Watch get-up brought in $337,500, and his Winterfell fur costume collected $137,500. A Jaime Lannister costume netted $275,000, and the paneled Westeros map floor was had for $237,500, making for a fantastic talking piece at your house. Could you imagine your guest’s comments when seeing that?

Game of Thrones racked up some incredible ratings and awards during its illustrious run, and now it’s proving to have some absurd value on the auction market.