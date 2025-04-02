‘GameClass’ Is Using Our Favorite Pastime as a Teaching Tool, and ‘Soul Walker’ Is Just the Beginning of a Burgeoning Indie Partnership

Using video games as a teaching tool is a brilliant idea. Imagine a world where you could be playing the latest Mario Kart entry, and you could tell someone that this is technically “homework”. That’s what Skyler Scarlett, founder and CEO of GameClass, is hoping to do. Not only that, but Skyler is hoping to work with indie developers, as well as AAA studios, to incorporate their design philosophy into the curriculum. And it’s starting with Epoch Media, the team behind Soul Walker.

On a personal note, it surprises me that the idea of using video games to create a curated curriculum for students took this long to happen. But on a more professional note, I’m glad that Skyler Scarlett is taking the idea and running with it. Browsing social media shows that people are more likely to pay attention to something, informative or not, if gameplay clips or TV scenes are running simultaneously. And GameClass is taking that to a whole new level.

After sitting in on a “virtual class” myself, I can say that GameClass can be used by teachers, tutors, homeschoolers, and anyone in between. A variety of tools are available to make lessons not only fun but also incredibly informative. In this example, Mario Kart 8 is played while also being used as a lesson in probability. When asked about GameClass’ origins, Scarlett mentioned:

At GameClass, we empower students to learn through the games they love. We turn recorded gameplay clips into personalized lessons, interactive courses, and creative assessments, making education more engaging, fun, relevant, and effective. We’re on a mission to make video game education part of every classroom and a go-to resource for educators and students through a simplified, fun, and seamless experience.

And the fun doesn’t stop here. Skyler is also partnering with Indie Developers to help put their games into the spotlight. Epoch Media, the development team behind Soul Walker, were happy to contribute their upcoming project to the cause. And don’t worry. If you’re not a fan of the pre-loaded clips? You can upload your own Mario Kart World clips to help teach new students about probability, decision-making, physics, and more. The possibilities are seemingly endless here.

Working WIth Indie Developers Is One Way the team Hopes To Change the Game. Both Literally and Figuratively

While Soul Walker may be currently in active development, this supernatural thriller has plenty to show off already. And by working with GameClass, their game can be seen by teachers and students alike, helping to expand their reach into the multiplayer-focused world of gaming. With over 3,000 curated clips readily available, Soul Walker will be ready for use in this form.

After beginning their partnership, Jeffery Thompson Jr, CEO/Creative Director of Epoch Media, had this to say about GameClass:

At Epoch Media Studios, we believe in the power of education to shape the future of gaming. ‘Soul Walker’ is just the beginning, and through initiatives like GameClass, we’re helping inspire and equip the next generation of developers to create bold, industry-changing experiences.

GameClass and its influence are hoping to expand outside of the classroom as well. Working with schools in Africa and around the world for “Bootcamp” events. These events help local youth learn more about the process of what goes into developing games, potential career paths, and more.

GameClass Works with NASEF South Africa To Bring Design To New Eyes

Partnering with Marc Joubert, Managing Director of Ruckus Media Group and NASEF South Africa, the inaugural BootCamp kicked off recently. This three-day class was all about teaching, but that doesn’t mean that they couldn’t have fun in between. Speaking about potential career pathways, professional gaming, and game development, NASEF South Africa and GameClass worked carefully together to inspire a new generation of upcoming developers.

By using Soul Walker to showcase what independent developers can do, GameClass and NASEF South Africa were able to collaborate and bring the story of Soul Walker to life. Marc Joubert mentioned that students were incredibly engaged during this section, with 10 minutes of admiring silence. Students were also so eager to get back to testing that they wanted to bring their lunches back to their PCs to keep working on their lessons. I never thought kids would be so into their homework.

Lincoln Marigson, a game developer at Epoch Media, had this to say about GameClass and what they’re doing to help a new generation learn and grow:

Games offer a uniquely immersive way to learn about complex concepts and ideas. You work on your game because it’s fun, but then pick up an entirely new understanding of physics or mathematics without even realising. We’re supporting GameClass because it makes education modern, practical, and most importantly engaging.

GameClass has the potential to be the next big thing. Combining our love of games with the need for education seems like a winning strategy. And Skyler seems to be ready to pioneer this to the next level. Even though GameClass is in its infancy, it can only continue getting bigger, better, and brighter from this point out.

If you’re an independent developer hoping to include your game in GameClass, you can reach out to Skyler Scarlett at skyler@gameclass.ai.