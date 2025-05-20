‘Gaucho and the Grassland’ Takes a Dash of ‘The Legend of Zelda’, a Pinch of Cozy Goodness, and Releases July 16

I love a nice, cozy adventure as much as the next person. But sometimes, a bit of adventure thrown into the mix never hurt anyone. Gaucho and the Grassland looks like it could be that perfect middle ground, mixing the exploration and musicality of The Legend of Zelda with the tried and true cozy gameplay we’ve come to know and love over the years. The result? A game with a beautiful style, a bit of Latin flair, and a ton of uniqueness oozing out of every inch of the game. Farm, quest, and enjoy the Latin countryside while playing as an adorable cowboy? Sign me right up for this one.

Screenshot: Epopeia Games

Don’t Fret; ‘Gaucho and the Grassland’ Will Have Musical Instruments, Just Like Classic ‘Zelda’ Games

Rather than focusing on the newest and freshest games in the franchise? Gaucho and the Grassland seems to be taking inspiration from Zelda‘s past. Musical instruments, a top-down adventure, and plenty of unique and mystical creatures? I never thought we’d be getting a cowboy-themed Zelda game, but Gaucho and the Grassland may be closer to the real deal than we could have imagined. Putting adventure first and cozy gameplay second, this mish-mash of ideas looks like it’s going to be one wild ride.

Playing as a Cowboy or Cowgirl of your choice, we’ll be setting off into the Latin countryside where we’ll be encountering cows, chickens, dogs, and dragons. Just your typical everyday animals that we’ve come to expect, right? Grounded somewhat in reality, with just a touch of fantastical elements, I’m very excited to hunt, fish, and camp my way through Gaucho and the Grassland.

Play video Video via GameTrailers on YouTube Video via GameTrailers on YouTube

While it feels like my backlog continues to grow larger by the day? I’m incredibly excited about Gauncho and the Grassland. It’s launching on Steam on July 16, and there’s a demo available now. I’m eager to see how this one plays out, though. It looks like I’ve got my afternoon plans already sorted as I dive deep into this demo to see what kind of wild mysteries await me.