‘Go-Go Town!’ Is My Favorite Cozy Game of 2024, and I Need More People to Know About It

A good cozy game is something that can fix even the worst of woes. Getting an opportunity to jump into a world beyond our own and experiment with things you could never imagine in real life? That sounds like a dream come true to me. That’s why when I first discovered Go-Go Town! back in 2023, I was already sold on just the simple demo alone. Now that the game is out in early access, I’ve found it nearly impossible to play any other cozy game since I got my hands on it.

Wake Me Up Before You ‘Go-Go’ to town, I guess

Go-Go Town! reminded me a lot of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, a game that I hold near and dear to my heart for many reasons. And while I haven’t gotten close to reaching my 1,000+ hours in New Leaf just yet, there are plenty of reasons why Go-Go Town! has become one of my favorites. It follows the same basic plot line that a lot of games in the genre do. I’m the mayor of a once successful town, and it’s my responsibility to make sure that it reaches it’s full potential once again.

Sure, it’s not going to win any awards based on its narrative alone. But it’s gameplay loop? That’s more than enough to bring me back every single time. Countless updates have come out for the game since its initial release, making it better with each additional patch. Recently, the ability to build and furnish a home of your own dropped. And I can’t wait to finally jump in and start making my dream house. Especially with how well the building aspect of the game is handled in Go-Go Town!.

The sheer amount of customizability is also impressive. Being able to customize every building that I build is great. Especially if I decide that I want to make a specific theme for the town. But instead of just being the mayor and running around doing menial tasks every day, there’s a method to the madness. I mean, literally, everything here is customizable. From your character to the way that the town looks and feels.

Let’s say, for example, I build a coffee shop. In this coffee shop, I can choose which items are going to be sold. That sounds par for the course, right? Well, I also need to make sure that I’m stocking the shelves with different items to keep businesses running right. The happiness of the town, the villagers, and the folks visiting depend on it. And I love that about it.

Multiplayer Makes it an Even More Engaging Package

One of my biggest complaints about Animal Crossing as a series is its lackluster multiplayer options. Sure, I may be able to have my friend come visit me on my island, but that’s really about it. They can dig up plants, they can run around, but there isn’t much more there to it. It’s extremely disappointing, and even other cozy games like Palia make the act of hanging out at a house together more difficult than it needs to be.

Go-Go Town! has a ton of intractability and a large map to explore. So if I want to use the bicycle that would normally just be a decorative piece in other cozy games and ride off into the sunset like I was living in an ’80s movie, I can easily do so. That, and it’s just really fun to make skids on the ground with them, to be fair.

The soundtrack also helps me meld and unwind. The aesthetic is extremely pastel and adorable, and the lo-fi beats help keep the vibes flowing. While Go-Go Town! may still be in Early Access, there’s already a lot here on offer that other cozy games don’t even attempt to offer. And that’s why I feel like it’s going to be on my radar for the foreseeable future.

With the number of content updates that have already hit the game, alongside a few crossovers from games like Dinkum, it’s easy to see why folks like myself are excited for Go-Go Town! and what it brings to the table. It’s an easy-to-vibe-with kind of game that offers a surreal amount of customization, while also unlocking the world and its full potential for you and a friend to play. While Online multiplayer isn’t available yet, I know that I’m going to be gifting this game to as many people as possible once it finally hits. It’s just the perfect cozy game in my eyes and deserves as much love as it can get.