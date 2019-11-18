Gautam Gambhir Missed a Meeting on Air Pollution, Now Trolls Are Putting up ‘Missing’ Posters Around Delhi

In most cases, trolls are life-sucking parasites that profit from your misery. But every once in a while, a troll with some sense of social responsibility will take up a cause and execute it in such a hilarious way that you can’t help but take notice and laugh along.



Ever since Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir was revealed to be one of the 24 Members of Parliament (MP) who skipped an important 28-member parliamentary panel meeting to discuss how to deal with the severe air pollution crisis that has overtaken Delhi, people have been pretty damn pissed. They were even angrier when pictures of him gorging on jalebis in Indore while the meeting was taking place began to surface on social media.

Now, Gambhir, who claims he didn’t attend because he couldn’t tear himself away from being a commentator for a match he was contractually bound to host, has hit back at all the online trolls for singling him out and pointing fingers. The guy has even made promises like, “If my eating jalebis has caused pollution in Delhi, I will stop eating jalebis forever,” clearly oblivious to the fact that it’s not his hands in the jalebi jar that have landed him in trouble, but rather just his apathy with regards to important meetings like this that affect everyone living in the severely polluted “gas chamber” that is now Delhi just to fulfill his commercial commitments. So, one troll took it upon themselves to put him in his place.

And that’s why posters plastered with the East Delhi Lok Sabha MP’s face that scream ‘Missing’ have showed up all over Delhi. One set even hilariously includes a line that says, “Have you seen this person? He was last seen eating ‘’jalebis’’ in Indore. The entire Delhi is looking for him.”

Here’s hoping that seeing himself be the new poster child for running away from responsibilities will help Gambhir, whose last name literally translates to the word ‘serious’, take his duty to the nation a little more seriously.

