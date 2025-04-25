Gen Z Is Sticking to Sober Sex—And Say It’s Way Better

For years, getting drunk before getting naked felt like the norm. But more people are deciding that sober sex—awkward silences and all—might actually be better.

According to a new survey from ZipHealth of 500 Americans and 500 Brits, sober intimacy is picking up serious momentum. About 43 percent of Brits and 33 percent of Americans said sober sex deepened their emotional connection with a partner. And nearly half reported having a more intense orgasm when sober—a phenomenon some are now calling a “sobergasm.”

It’s not just about getting off, either. About a third of people said sober sex was more passionate, more satisfying, and just generally more real. Without alcohol or drugs smoothing the edges, things can feel messier—but also way more genuine.

Of course, breaking old habits isn’t easy. About one in three Americans and Brits admitted they still lean on substances to boost sexual confidence. In fact, 12 percent said they only have sex with their partner when they’re drunk—and Americans were twice as likely as Brits to say they needed a drink just to find their partner attractive (16 percent vs. 8 percent). No judgment, but yikes.

Generational differences are starting to show, too. In the U.S., boomers and Gen Xers are leading the sober sex wave, while millennials are a little slower to catch on. Americans overall were 44 percent more likely than Brits to consider themselves part of the “sober sex movement”—an unofficial, loosely defined group that’s quietly redefining how intimacy works without the crutch of cocktails.

Not to mention, people are finding that they’re being more picky about their selections. Single Americans who embraced sober intimacy said they had fewer casual hookups and made more intentional choices about who they slept with. For some, skipping the vodka meant skipping a lot of “meh” encounters, too.

There were tangible physical benefits as well. About 23 percent said sober sex helped them communicate their needs better. Men who had struggled with erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation saw major improvements. And across the board, sober sex left many feeling more in control—and more themselves.

Still, it’s not all effortless soul-gazing. Around 16 percent admitted they felt more self-conscious sober, stressing about body image, performance, or just the awkwardness that alcohol usually erases. And thanks to dating culture, social pressure to drink before hooking up is still very real—especially in the U.S.

But the shift is happening. Sober sex isn’t about being puritanical—it’s about being awake. And for a lot of people, that’s where things are getting a lot more interesting.