Gen Z Man Says This Is What ‘Killed Club Culture’

If it seems like fewer and fewer people are embracing club culture. And well, that’s probably true. A viral TikTok video provided an explanation as to why at least one group, Gen Z, has begun to shy away from living it up at night.

The video shows Demetrius Fields, a 26-year-old content creator, providing clarity on what he believes is the real reason for Gen Z “[killing] club culture.” He said it has nothing to do with the perceived social anxiety or just a shift in generational thinking as some people suggest. He feels it has to do with those tiny little cameras on the back of all of our phones.

“Cameras killed the club,” he says in the clip. “If you go to the club and dance for more than three seconds, a circle of strangers will form around like Lord of the Flies. And they’re all gonna pull out their flash and put it on you.”

He has a point that this is an unwelcome change in how we act out in public. I can’t speak on club culture, per se, but look at something as innocent as a wedding.

The dance floor is surrounded by at least a couple of people pulling out their phones to capture their wild aunt busting a move to her favorite Bon Jovi song. Something as silly as that only amplifies when it’s at a club, so it makes a lot of sense that people wouldn’t want the risk of becoming a viral meme upon them.

As Fields goes on, he says those videos will get posted to Twitter regardless of what you say, and “they’re gonna roast you.” The fear of being caught on camera doing something you wouldn’t want to say the next morning is enough to kill nightlife adventures.

Fields spoke with NewsWeek after sharing his thoughts on TikTok. In addition to the risk of public scrutiny, Fields further explained the other factors as to why a night out on the town is becoming of less interest to Gen Z. To no surprise, the cost of drinks, a cover charge, and rideshares are all major deterrents.

If you don’t think those pesky iPhone videographers are keeping people away, then you can’t’ deny that fewer and fewer people are heading out because it’s just so damn expensive anymore.

You can hold that $25 Cosmo… I’ll just stay home and fire up my $20 Netflix account on my couch with the $20 four-pack of craft beer I bought.