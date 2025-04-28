Gen Z Spends 21 Days a Year Bed Rotting

If you’ve ever spent an entire Sunday tangled in sheets, scrolling TikTok, and dodging your responsibilities, congratulations—you’ve experienced “bed rotting.” While the term exploded on social media, the behavior is far from new. A recent survey by Amerisleep of over 1,000 Americans shows how common and complicated this trend really is.

According to the survey, the average American spends about 364 hours a year, roughly 15 full days, bed rotting. Gen Z is leading the movement, clocking in about 498 hours annually. Women (67 percent) were slightly more likely than men (64 percent) to engage in the habit, and hybrid workers topped the charts compared to remote or in-person employees.

Videos by VICE

Most people prefer bed rot in the morning (42 percent), followed by evening hours (22 percent). Gen Z stood out again: 27 percent of them prefer evening bed rotting, while baby boomers lean toward the afternoon.

Is Bed Rotting Actually Bad for You?

As for what people are actually doing while planted under the covers? Scrolling social media and binge-watching TV topped the list. YouTube ranked as the number-one app, with Gen Z users clocking more than three hours per session. TikTok and Instagram also saw plenty of action.

Is Bedro

While it sounds harmless—or even like self-care—the emotional impact is murkier. More than half (53 percent) of bed rotters said they feel guilty afterward, with Gen Z and millennials feeling it the most. And 57 percent admitted to taking a PTO or sick day just to spend it under the covers, with the same percentage confessing to canceling plans to stay in bed.

Interestingly, the people skipping bed rotting altogether seem to be better off: 66 percent reported feeling good about their energy levels, compared to just 40 percent of habitual bed rotters. They also scored higher on mental well-being and overall life satisfaction.

Still, bed rotting isn’t inherently harmful when done intentionally. Experts point out that lounging for a few hours as a break (lounging) is different from bed rotting, which can stretch for entire days and sometimes reflect deeper issues like burnout or depression.

Amerisleep’s study suggests that while a cozy bed session might feel like a cure-all, finding balance is the ticket. Too much time hiding from the world could be doing more harm than good. The next time you find yourself sinking into an endless scroll session, it might be worth asking: Am I recharging or retreating?