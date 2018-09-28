Georgia Man Steals 150 Pounds of Waffle Mix to Keep Up With Black Market Demands

On its website, the manufacturer of Golden Malted waffle mix brags “if you’ve eaten a waffle at a hotel, most likely it was a Carbon’s Golden Malted.” And, if you recently bought a bag of waffle mix from a random Georgia man, most likely, that was Carbon’s Golden Malted too.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brandon Lee Nelson was arrested earlier this month for the theft of 150 pounds of Golden Malted-brand waffle mix. The 33-year-old Peachtree City man allegedly stole it from his former employer’s storage shed on August 31. (Brandon, buddy, surely it would’ve been easier to just dine-and-dash at a Holiday Inn Express).

The most unbelievable aspect of this crime isn’t that Nelson was willing to drag five 30-pound cases of hotel-quality waffle mix out of a storage unit, it’s that he already had enough interested buyers to justify the theft. “[Nelson had a] stream of buyers that would contact him for the waffle mix and he would provide it when contacted,” Lt. Odilia Bergh, a spokesperson for the Peachtree City police department, told the news outlet. “He is the seller of waffle mix.”

Enjoy the taste of hotel #waffles at home this #weekend! pic.twitter.com/uEHe3tbjtO — Golden Malted Waffles & Pancakes (@GoldenMalted) August 10, 2018

That as-yet-unidentified former employer didn’t notice that the mix was missing for more than a week; Nelson was eventually identified after he was seen on a surveillance video prying the shed open and helping himself to roughly 1,160 servings of waffle mix. (MUNCHIES has contacted Golden Malted to find out the street value of these food service-sized cases.)

Golden Malted says that it is the world’s largest supplier of waffle mix for hotels, universities, restaurants and theme parks. It distributes its products to more than 40 countries on four continents. But—and this is a big but for anyone who wishes they’d been able to buy bootleg waffle mix before Nelson got busted—it also sells its breakfast powders to the general public. Each two-pound bag of its Original Waffle & Pancake Mix retails for under $8. (The company also offers a wide range of syrups, waffle irons, and even a Premier Waffle and Pancake Making Gift Set that comes with its own “specifically designed” waffle fork.)

Nelson has already paid his bond, and his next court date has not yet been set. Here’s hoping that it’ll be scheduled sometime after breakfast.