Georgia Sorority Girl Keeps Going Viral for Her Mugshots

If you don’t know Lily Stewart, you probably don’t spend every last waking hour scrolling through social media. So for that, congrats!

To catch you up to speed, Stewart is a University of Georgia student who went viral earlier in March for her model-sequel mugshot. We’ve seen this story before, so that’s not completely out of left field. Except it happened for a second time over the weekend when was pulled over for speeding.

Stewart was booked with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering, according to police records. TMZ was the first to learn of the latest arrest and to no surprise, the ensuing second glamorous mugshot. She’s now going viral AGAIN.

Georgia Sorority Girl Goes Viral for Mugshot… Again

Naturally, this begs the question of whether she’s just having a rough stretch in her life or if there’s some ulterior motive.

Is she doing this for the fame? The 20-year-old has now been busted twice for speeding in as many weeks. This is starting to feel like someone who has the mindset that they’re above the law. But what do I know?

FOX 5 Atlanta reports that Stewart was released from jail Sunday after a $4,600 bail bond was posted. The Alpha Chi Omega sorority sister did a brief media cycle shortly after her first arrest, so we’ll see if the same goes for the second time around.

She spoke with PEOPLE after her first arrest, admitting that she looks “like a basic white girl” which is why she called it “hilarious” that people are getting so worked up online about her mugshot. She admittedly seemed humble, telling the outlet she doesn’t there’s anything “particularly stunning” about her photo and that it’s actually a “bad photo” of her.

At this rate, though, Stewart will most likely have even more opportunities thrown her way. We all know that 15 seconds of fame is a real thing, so can you fault Stewart if she ends up launching a podcast or an OnlyFans account in the coming weeks?

It’s simply the natural path of progression for overnight Internet celebrities nowadays.