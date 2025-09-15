Gerard Way Credited in New Music Project Alongside The Interrupters Members

Following the conclusion of the U.S. leg of My Chemical Romance‘s Long Live The Black Parade Tour on September 13, Gerard Way has been credited in an exciting new music project. He was tagged in an Instagram post by Gauzy Records teasing a project called The Mock-Ups, alongside members of The Interrupters.

The post included an edited image of handwritten lyrics which matched up with the attached song clip called “I Wanna Know Your Name.” Way is credited on vocals and bass, with Kevin Bivona on keys and production, Jesse Bivona on drums, and Aimee “Interrupter” Allen on backing vocals. They are the guitarist, drummer, and vocalist for ska-punk band The Interrupters, respectively.

Videos by VICE

Michael Schulz, guitarist and current Head of Signature Artists at Fender, is credited on guitar. Additionally, frequent My Chemical Romance collaborator Doug McKean is credited as sound engineer. McKean passed away in 2022, after working closely with My Chemical Romance on The Black Parade, Danger Days, Gerard Way’s solo album Hesitant Alien, and the single “The Foundations of Decay.” Considering this timeline, The Mock-Ups project may have been in the works for a while.

Gerard Way, The Interrupters, and Fender Exec Form possible new supergroup

While there seems to be a single, featuring Gerard Way’s recognizable vocals along with some impressive bass playing, it’s still unclear what exactly The Mock-Ups will be. Is it a one-off song, or a new supergroup? A pet project with real potential, or just a fun way to pass the time? And what’s next for My Chemical Romance? What are The Interrupters up to?

The latter question is easier to answer, of course. It looks like The Interrupters are playing a couple of festival dates soon. They will appear at Punk In The Park on October 4 and 5 in Los Angeles. After that they’re at Warped Tour on November 15 and 16 in Orlando. Their most recent album was In The Wild from 2022, with a deluxe edition released in April 2023.

My Chemical Romance are, as usual, quiet on the topic of new music. However, they are taking Long Live The Black Parade abroad in 2026. Starting on January 22, they’ll tour Latin America beginning in Colombia, then hitting Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. On April 18 they’ll head to South Korea, moving on to Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

July 10 and 11 they’ll be in London, which are the only U.K. shows announced so far. Initially, MCR fans across the pond were miffed at the lack of dates. However, many others brought up the fact that the band often announces the biggest shows first, adding dates later.

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images