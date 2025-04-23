‘Ghost of Yotei’ Gets a Release Date and a New Trailer

I have zero reason to doubt Sucker Punch, but when they announced that Ghost of Yotei was coming out this year, I wasn’t sure. But I know why that is. They announced it in September of 2024 with a release year of 2025. It’s still a shocking thing to me when developers get to announce a game that comes out within a year. And I love it. I don’t need to know a game is coming three years from now. Shorten that up. So, thank you, Sucker Punch.

Ghost of Yotei is releasing on October 2nd, 2025. Less than six months away and we’ll be able to dive right back into Sucker Punch’s incredibly beautiful world. Speaking of beautiful worlds, check out this new trailer they dropped to go along with the news.

Videos by VICE

I could go on and on about how insane Ghost of Yotei looks. The combat looks more aggressive than the first game, and Atsu’s fighting style looks completely different from Jin’s. I’ll admit to wanting to see more of his story, but after this trailer, I’m absolutely invested in Atsu’s story. Check out Ghost of Yotei‘s description from the PlayStation Blog below:

“Sixteen years ago in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yōtei Six took everything from Atsu [in Ghost of Yotei]. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.”

A good old-fashioned pure revenge story will lock me in every time. Especially one like this. Based on Ghost of Yotei‘s trailer, I have a feeling that Sucker Punch has something up its sleeve narratively that is going to blow us away. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to get it. And who knows? Ghost of Yotei could easily enter the already-packed 2025 GotY contender roster.