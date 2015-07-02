Gin and Juice Recipe

Servings: About 15

Ingredients

6 ounces white sugar

6 ounces lemon juice (from whole lemons; see recipe steps)

12 ounces pineapple juice

12 ounces orange juice

12 ounces cranberry juice

one 750ml bottle dry gin (like Seagrams—which is the brand mentioned in the song—Boodles, or Beefeater)

cinnamon powder

orange slices

Directions

1. Pour sugar into your punch bowl or serving vessel.

2. Using a hand peeler, remove the peels from your citrus in vertical strips and place them in your punch bowl. (This step serves multiple purposes: It reduces waste, adds a colorful and aromatic garnish, infuses your punch with flavorful citrus oils, and softens the citrus exterior, which allows for easier juicing.)

3. Squeeze your lemons into a separate mixing glass or container, and then strain the juice (to remove seeds/pulp) into the punch bowl.

4. Using a whisk or bar spoon, quickly stir the sugar/juice combination thoroughly until the sugar is fully dissolved. This may take 1-2 minutes.

5. Add the rest of your wet ingredients (pineapple, orange, and cranberry juices, plus the gin) and mix.

6. Lightly sprinkle a few dashes of cinnamon powder over the top of your punch, and garnish with orange slices.

7. Let your punch sit for at least 15-30 minutes (preferably in a refrigerator) to allow the flavors to meld. Upon first mixing, the punch will be considerably pungent. After the appropriate resting time, the flavors mellow out and are much more approachable.

8. Serve over an ice-filled glass with an orange slice.