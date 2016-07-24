Girl Unit Drops New Single, “Queen B,” for Upcoming Night Slugs Compilation

Night Slugs recently dropped “Queen B,” a new track from Girl Unit and the second single from their Night Slugs Allstars Volume 3 compilation album. According to the label, the single is also a first taste of the producer’s upcoming debut album. The track is a signature Girl Unit tune featuring a mix of dexterous synths with lovely samples.

No release date for Girl Unit’s album has been released. Stream “Queen B” below and purchase it here. In June, Night Slugs cofounder James Connolly (aka L-Vis 1990) created a THUMP mix with Egyptrixx.