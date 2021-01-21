Glastonbury Has Been Cancelled Again

The 2021 Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled – again – because of COVID.

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” a statement from Michael and Emily Eavis said.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

2020 was meant to be Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary, but the festival – which takes place in June – was cancelled last March due to the pandemic.

It’s not known whether the headliners booked for 2020 – Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar – were meant to be returning for 2021.

As was the case with last year’s cancellation, today’s statement says that anyone who paid a £50 deposit for the 2020 festival will get an opportunity to buy a ticket for the festival in 2022, if it goes ahead.

“We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022,” the statement adds.

There had been hope last year that music festivals would be able to go ahead in 2021, especially since people are getting the vaccine now, but new strains of the coronavirus and claims the UK government has mishandled its response to the second wave of the pandemic mean the summer of 2021 is likely to feel a lot like the summer of 2020.