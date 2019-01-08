Gloria Steinem Talks Nadia Murad and ‘On Her Shoulders’ with Director Alexandria Bombach

Nadia Murad was just 19 when her village in northern Iraq was attacked by ISIS, ultimately leading to both genocide and the abduction and sexual enslavement of thousands of Yazidi girls. Against all odds, Murad managed to escape, and has since devoted her life to human rights activism, becoming a UN Goodwill Ambassador, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and, most recently, the subject of the documentary, “On Her Shoulders.”

Such work comes at a price, and one that director Alexandria Bombach is keen to uncover. Above, Bombach sits down with Gloria Steinem to discuss the pressure media outlets put on young survivors to relive their trauma — often without the promise of any actual aid to their friends and family members who are still in crisis.

Videos by VICE

Created with RYOT.