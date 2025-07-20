Goodbye Overpriced Getaways, Hello 7 Dreamy Destination Dupes

If your dream vacation comes with a side of debt, you’re not alone. With travel costs climbing, more people are ditching the iconic (and expensive) destinations in favor of their budget-friendly cousins. Think Italy vibes without the Euro price tag. A tropical escape minus the tourist stampede.

They’re called “destination dupes,” and according to a new survey from CouponFollow, 63% of travelers say they actually prefer them to the original. The average savings? Over $2,200. Even better, 61% said the dupe trip was more enjoyable.

Videos by VICE

These are some of the most swapped-out spots—and the dreamier, cheaper alternatives that people are picking instead:

1. Swap Hawaii for the Azores, Portugal

Volcanic landscapes, hot springs, and lush greenery—minus the six-hour airport delay and honeymoon crowds. The Azores give you a tropical high without torching your budget.

2. Swap London for Liverpool

Same rainy charm, historic buildings, and pub culture. But in Liverpool, you’ll pay way less and probably get better Beatles trivia.

3. Swap Italy for Croatia

Italy’s beaches and architecture are iconic, sure—but Croatia has similar (if not, better) coastal beauty and old-world charm, with far fewer tourists and way more room to breathe.

4. Swap the Maldives for the Philippines

You still get crystal-clear water, overwater bungalows, and coral reefs. But the price difference means you can actually afford the seafood platter and the boat tour.

5. Swap Paris for Montreal

Craving Paris energy without the jet lag or exchange rate? Montreal serves up French charm with a side of maple syrup.

6. Swap Tokyo for Seoul

Cut your flight cost and still get neon-lit cityscapes, late-night snacks, and endless shopping. Seoul’s also known for being easier on the wallet when it comes to hotels and food.

7. Swap Iceland for the Faroe Islands

Same brooding cliffs and haunting beauty, but without the “everyone you follow is also here” effect. The Faroe Islands feel more remote and more special.

These dupes can obviously save you money, but they might also make for a better experience all around. Travelers said destination dupes came with perks like fewer crowds, more flexibility, and the feeling that they’d found something “cooler” than a standard tourist trap.

Plus, nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z travelers said they discovered their dupe on TikTok. Because, of course, they did.

According to the survey, nearly 4 in 10 travelers say a dupe needs to be at least 20–30% cheaper than the original to feel worth it. But most aren’t using the savings to splurge later. Instead, 60% said they’d rather take three affordable trips than one over-the-top getaway.

Dream vacations don’t have to come with luxury price tags. Sometimes they just need better timing, smarter choices, and way fewer people.