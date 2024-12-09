‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Apparently Has Other Games Rightfully Scared

You can almost smell the fear at this point. Good ol’ GTA. Bane of parents’ existence, loved by many around the world. The supposed savior of the games industry. I can’t help but think of one of my all-time favorite quotes from The Wire. “You come at the king? You best not miss.” Well, it seems Grand Theft Auto 6 will be receiving a wide berth from any other game in its radius.

Per Bloomberg, nobody wants the smoke when GTA6 drops. “Anticipation is so high that some competing game publishers are waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for the fall. According to people familiar with their deliberations who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The publishers want to see whether GTA 6 will make its deadline or slip into 2026, these people say. And they’re determined to keep their own games far, far away.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is Omar Little, whistling in the distance as he strolls through the neighborhood, daring anyone to step to him. Blessed be the foolish games to try and absorb any of GTA6‘s shine because they’re going to find out the hard way that there’s no beating prime Muhammad Ali. You want to “get one over” on Rockstar? Release your game three months ahead of whenever Grand Theft Auto 6‘s official release date lands. Because it’ll be the only thing anyone — players, gaming outlets, the news — will be able to talk about.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

“everybody run — ‘grand theft auto 6′ comin’!”

The “weakest” Grand Theft Auto has ever been as an IP was the rare window of time when we all thought Saints Row would give it a run for its money. Saints Row, trying and failing to usurp GTA‘s spot, pivoted hard to becoming more wacky and goofy. Which worked in its favor! Thus, House Saints Row lived to avoid certain extinction! …Well, kinda. I can’t imagine how good it must feel to be a Rockstar employee right now.

Remember when Breath of the Wild came out and brought forth an open-world renaissance (for better and worse)? Well, get ready for there to be zero efforts to attempt to approximate Grand Theft Auto 6‘s swag. Rockstar, if you’re listening, save the kid a Collector’s Edition — I’m ready for it.