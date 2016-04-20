Servings: 6
Total: 45 minutes
Ingredients
280 grams baby spinach
40 grams parsley
40 grams basil
121 grams grated parmesan cheese
1 garlic clove
875 ml whole milk
57 grams cannabutter
60 grams all-purpose flour
363 grams grated sharp white cheddar cheese
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
454 grams elbow macaroni
Directions
1. Heat the oven to broil.
2. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the spinach, parsley, basil, parmesan, and garlic and purée until chunky. Add 1/2 cup|125 ml milk and purée until smooth.
3. Melt the butter in a 6-qt. saucepan over medium-high; add the flour and cook 2 minutes. Add remaining 3 cups|750 ml. milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in half of the cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper and cook until the cheese has melted.
4. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain pasta, transfer to cheese sauce along with the spinach and herb blend and stir well to coat.
5. Spread pasta in a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish and top with remaining cheese. Transfer baking dish to a baking sheet and broil until macaroni and cheese is golden brown and bubbly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.