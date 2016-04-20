Servings: 6

Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

280 grams baby spinach

40 grams parsley

40 grams basil

121 grams grated parmesan cheese

1 garlic clove

875 ml whole milk

57 grams cannabutter

60 grams all-purpose flour

363 grams grated sharp white cheddar cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

454 grams elbow macaroni

Directions

1. Heat the oven to broil.

2. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the spinach, parsley, basil, parmesan, and garlic and purée until chunky. Add 1/2 cup|125 ml milk and purée until smooth.

3. Melt the butter in a 6-qt. saucepan over medium-high; add the flour and cook 2 minutes. Add remaining 3 cups|750 ml. milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in half of the cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper and cook until the cheese has melted.

4. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain pasta, transfer to cheese sauce along with the spinach and herb blend and stir well to coat.

5. Spread pasta in a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish and top with remaining cheese. Transfer baking dish to a baking sheet and broil until macaroni and cheese is golden brown and bubbly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.