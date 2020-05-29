Grilled Shrimp Salad with Avocado Green Goddess Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the green goddess dressing:

½ cup|15 grams cilantro

½ cup|15 grams dill

½ cup|15 grams parsley

½ cup|120 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons|30 grams Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 lemon, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 garlic clove

1 ripe avocado, halved, peeled, and pitted

for the shrimp salad:

1 pound|430 grams large peeled and deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ English cucumber (5 ounces|140 grams), cut into ½-inch pieces

½ cup|48 grams chopped, toasted walnuts

1 small shallot, diced

3 heads endive, leaves separated, to serve (optional)

pita bread, to serve (optional)

Directions

Make the green goddess dressing: In a blender or food processor, combine all of the green goddess ingredients, reserving one half of the avocado. Puree until smooth and reserve. Make the shrimp salad: Light a grill. Toss the shrimp with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, flipping once, until lightly charred and pink on each side, 3 to 4 minutes. Place in a large bowl until completely cool. Once cool, cut the shrimp into ½-inch pieces and cut the remaining half of the avocado into ½-inch cubes. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp and avocado with the dressing, cucumber, walnuts, and shallot. Serve scooped into endive leaves as an appetizer or stuff it into a pita and eat it as a sandwich.

