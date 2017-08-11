Grilled Watermelon Steaks Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 large watermelon

1 cup|237 ml rice wine vinegar

1 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 orange, juiced

1 (13-ounce|370-gram) can coconut milk

1 tablespoon yuzu kosho

1-2 scallions, thinly sliced

cilantro leaves and flowers, to garnish

1 jalapeno, stemmed and thinly sliced

Videos by VICE

Directions

Using a knife, cut the top and bottom off of the watermelon. Following the curve of the melon, cut away the rind. Working with the rind, cut off the hard outer green “skin” so you’re only left with the white rind. Thinly slice the rind into strips. In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and orange juice to a boil with 1 cup water, then stir in the watermelon rind strips. Allow the rind to cool in the liquid. The pickled rinds will keep, refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. Place the coconut milk in a bowl or a blender along with the yuzu and scallions. Whisk together (or purée if using a blender) until smooth. The sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 week. Slice the watermelon into about ¾-inch thick pieces, whatever size you like. Light a grill or cast-iron skillet over high. Add the watermelon “steaks” and cook, without flipping, until lightly golden and caramelized, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter. To serve, place some of the coconut sauce in a shallow bowl. Top with the grilled watermelon and some of the pickled rinds. Garnish with the cilantro leaves and flowers and jalapeno slices.

