‘GTA 5’ Is Getting a Top-To-Bottom Update for PC Players -- But I’ve Got Bad News for Some of Y’all

GTA 5 still gets updates, believe it or not. On March 4, PC players will finally receive a massive overhaul previously given to console players. However, uh… you need to have a PC good enough to run the update. Otherwise, you’re stuck on an island with the rest of the PC crowd whose PCs can’t handle what GTA 5 is cookin’.

“Support for the previous version of GTA 5 will continue. Allowing anyone whose hardware does not currently meet the minimum requirements of the new upgrade to keep playing. This also ensures that support for FiveM will continue uninterrupted while we work to extend support for it on the upgraded version,” Rockstar’s official website states.

“Please note that to maintain this support, the original version of GTA Online on PC will be a separate instance. Players who remain on that version won’t be able to play in sessions together with those on the upgraded version. PC Players who want to play with each other will need to ensure they’re playing the same version. Both versions will be available to everyone who upgrades — and first-time purchasers will get access to both versions as well.” Even for GTA 5, you can only step up if you have the money to ball with the big boys.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Once upgraded, current PC players — along with anyone playing the game for the first time — will have access to a full suite of much-requested GTA 5/GTA Online upgrades previously only available on the latest consoles:

Enjoy a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao's Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas. Take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online/GTA 5.

Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online's updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall. Buy property, vehicles, and other items when you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker in the Career Builder.

This upgraded version of GTA 5 on PC also features all of our recent player experience improvements for GTA Online. Including kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation to help keep GTA Online fun for everyone.