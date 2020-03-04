A Gunman Held People Hostage in the Philippines. The Reactions Are Unexpected.

On Monday, March 2, dozens were held hostage inside the Greenhills Shopping Center in Metro Manila. Gunman Alchie Paray, an aggrieved former security guard, fired shots at around 10 a.m., injuring a fellow guard and sparking what would be a 9-hour standoff with the police.

Paray allegedly didn’t want money — he refused the PHP1 million (about $20,000) settlement his employers offered him. He said he wanted was justice. He claimed there was bribery and corruption between the mall’s vendors and security officials and said that he was threatened and fired for not participating in it. During the hostage crisis, he demanded that his bosses resign, which they did in front of the media. He eventually agreed to leave his weapons inside the mall and walked out with his over 30 victims.

By this time, the usually busy mall had been shut down, but people surrounded the complex to live stream what was happening. Paray stood before the onlookers, authorities, and media in a press conference, without handcuffs, almost as if nothing had happened. At home, people followed the drama on TV and social media like an afternoon telenovela.

Surprisingly, the gunman is not the villain but the anti-hero. Some even clapped during his speech.

#Greenhills Hostage-taker gives media conference outside mall. Apologies to hostages. Said he complained of work-related issues and alleges management didn’t do anything to help him. Some security staff & mall workers cheer during his speech. pic.twitter.com/QPtmFuuQsn — Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) March 2, 2020

An act of terror such as this would not normally be a moral grey area but Philippine social media is now filled with posts expressing controversial sympathy for the hostage-taker, drawing parallelisms between the incident and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Parasite.



If you either liked "Joker" and congratulated Todd Philipps or loved "Parasite" and show appreciation to Bong Joon-ho but refused to understand the #Greenhills hostage…



YOU'RE SUCH A FUCKING JOKE! 😠🖕🏼 — 𝕊𝕚𝕣 𝕄 ツ | 𝕋𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕠𝕣'𝕤 𝕍𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟 🤍 (@mkimndza) March 3, 2020

Some people found catharsis in the bit of violence at the climax of Parasite but at the same time have no sympathy for the Greenhills hostage taker.



While the act was wrong he was abused and driven to extremes by the same system that kept the Kim family in a sub-basement. 1/ — Jason del Rosario (@fauxillustrado) March 3, 2020

Parasite is about a poor family conning their way to jobs in a rich family’s home. One of its most enduring metaphors comes in the form of ram-don, an instant noodle dish topped with expensive steak. Like the film itself, it shows how two classes can be together, while still staying apart.

Those feeling sympathy for the hostage-taker relate these similarities to the struggles of lower-income families in the Philippines.

Greenhills Shopping Center is the same, a mall that sells second hand phones, but also chia bowls that cost as much as daily minimum wage in the country. It’s frequented by bargain hunters but sits beside one of Manila’s most expensive gated communities.

Now, people are sharing quotes from Paray’s statement as if it were a poignant monologue.

“This will hopefully serve as a lesson, not just in this commercial establishment, but anywhere,” he said. “We are all important. To the management, let’s respect each other. Don’t harm the people you work with.”

But even if about 20 percent of Filipino families live below the poverty line and about 2 million people are unemployed, many other netizens insisted that romanticising terror acts for whatever reason, is harmful and wrong.

They pointed out that Joker, another movie the hostage incident was compared to, is a prime example of how violence is a troublesome and dangerous approach.

For the love of God CAN WE NOT quote/reference Joker when discussing Alchie Paray and the Greenhills hostage drama! Thank you! — Vincent Ebriega (@vince_ebriega) March 4, 2020

The movie is the origin story of Batman’s most famous villain, stylised like a 1970s Martin Scorcese thriller. While it earned big in the box office, reviews were mixed, with many calling it problematic. In the film, a psychologically troubled man named Arthur Fleck kills people as the pressures of poverty and social injustice overwhelm him. The scenes are violent but are backed with cheeky pop music. Critics say Joker validates “violent glory seekers” and could lead to terror attacks, similar to the Colorado shooting during another Batman movie a few years prior.

Many Filipinos voiced their frustration about the Greenhills hostage-taker’s sudden popularity. Some are also criticising the police and media for allowing Paray to freely speak in front of a crowd. Still others, recognised the consequences of capitalism and acknowledged that there is much to be done to fix social injustice.



Surprised the hostage taker was allowed a presscon. Seems like a dangerous precedent. Violence becomes legitimized as a path to airing grievances. It's a slippery slope. That said, the institutions that are the appropriate channels need to be strengthened. #greenhills — Jan Garcia (@jaafgie) March 2, 2020

only in the philippines, you let a hostage-taker have a press conference after surrendering?! walang handcuffs?! ano ba ang standard procedure ng police?! he is obviously not in the right state of mind! how long are you going to keep this going?! #Greenhills — Nymeria33 (@Nymeria331) March 2, 2020

The result does not justify the mean. Again, it's an issue of morality. The purpose was loud and clear, but the action was distressful. What's more disturbing, however, is the fact that it reached such a point for people to hear him.



Capitalism is shit.#greenhillshostage — sigmund fraud (@AyeCapt2) March 3, 2020

A day after the incident, Paray was charged with frustrated murder, serious illegal detention, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and illegal possession of explosive and incendiary device. After surrendering, he said that he was well-aware of the consequences he will face.

“Before I even did this, I already knew what would happen to me,” he said. “I was already dead from the moment I planned this.”

His victims, meanwhile, are still recovering from physical and mental injuries.