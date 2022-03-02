Hacking, War, and Cyberwar in Ukraine

Modern war is complicated and it has a whole new battlespace—the digital realm. Russia’s war on Ukraine is being foughts with tanks and soldiers, but also with laptops and cryptocurrency. Hackers, disinformation, and Google Maps are all key to the conflict.

This week on Cyber, Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler and staff writer Joseph Cox sit down to discuss what’s happening with the cyberwar in Ukraine. It’s complicated and the news is moving fast. Right before the show started, Apple announced its stopping sales in Russia. Russia has threatened to block Wikipedia in the country, it’s already blocking Twitter and a number of other sites.

The information war is as important as any other battlespace. Users are adding pictures of captured Russian soldiers to Google Maps in Russia, Namecheap told its users to find another registrar, and a Russian influencer published a TikTok telling people how to pilot abandoned APCs.

