Hamachi and Avocado Crudo Recipe

With minimal prep and some light foraging of Asian markets, this sauce (pronounced “sauwce”) will transform your life for the better, guaranteed.

“Hamachi is the Beyoncé of the seafood scene.”

Videos by VICE

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



for the white soy ponzu:

¾ cup|180 ml yuzu juice

1 ¼ cup|300 ml white soy (shiro shoyu)

1 teaspoon yuzu kosho (paste made from chilies and yuzu zest)

for the avocado purée:

3 avocados, pitted and skins removed

2 limes, juiced

1 ounce|30 ml olive oil

sea salt, to taste

to serve:

6 to 7 ounces|170 to 200 grams fresh hamachi loin, sliced

shichimi togarashi (a Japanese spice blend that contains chile, sesame, seaweed—and if you’re lucky—hemp seed), to taste

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, deseeded, deveined, and julienned

1 radish, shaved into rounds on a mandoline or julienned

1 scallion, sliced very thin on a bias

Directions

To make the ponzu, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until the kosho is broken up. You can add more yuzu kosho if you want to make it more pungent. Refrigerate immediately. Place the avocados in a food processor and add the lime juice and olive oil. Blend until it reaches a smooth consistency. Add salt to taste. To serve, using a spoon or a spatula, spread a thin layer of avocado purée across the plate. Slice 5-6 pieces of hamachi and place atop the avocado purée in no particular order (it’s your world). Place a single piece of each vegetable across each piece of hamachi. Drizzle hamachi with ponzu until satisfied, but remember it should just be enough to accentuate the fish, not overwhelm it. Dust plate with togarashi seasoning just enough to add a bit of texture and flash heat. Eat immediately! From How-To: Make Hamachi Crudo

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.