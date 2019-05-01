The Trailer for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Three Is Full of Hope

Hulu’s Emmy award-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale is coming back for a third season this summer, and from the look of the first trailer, Gilead is about to erupt into full-on rebellion. The new, two-minute trailer is about as bleak as we’ve come to expect from Handmaid’s Tale, but this clip also has something startlingly new and different for the show: hope.

At the end of season two, Elisabeth Moss’s character Offred decided to give away her newborn baby and stick around Gilead instead of escaping to safety. Now, it looks like Offred is on the goddamn warpath, and ready to take the whole place down from the inside.

Videos by VICE

Check it out:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcTvQx1Wot0

“If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies—allies with power,” Offred says in the trailer, as she tries to sow the seeds of rebellion in Yvonne Strahovski’s character, Mrs. Waterford. The trailer also gives us glimpses of Nick (Max Minghella), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and teases a bigger role for Bradley Whitford’s character Commander Lawrence from the end of season two.

“At least there’s hope if I’m still here,” Offred says. “Now, mom’s got work.”

The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to drop June 5 on Hulu. Until then, give the surprisingly uplifting trailer a watch above.



