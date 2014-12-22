Hanukkah Manhattan Recipe

Ingredients

1 ounce 100-proof bourbon (or higher)

1 ounce Cognac or Spanish brandy

3/4 ounce sweet vermouth

4 drops Bittermens Orange Cream Citrate (a drop of vanilla extract and an orange twist can be used in its place, in a pinch)

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Directions

Bartender tip: Don’t light alcohol on fire at home! Lighting alcohol on fire is extremely dangerous. We did this for fun, under professional supervision, and with emergency preparations on-hand.

1. Combine ingredients in stirring glass, stir, and strain into a coupe or martini glass

From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Hanukkah Cocktails with Aaron Polsky