Hanukkah Manhattan Recipe

Ingredients
1 ounce 100-proof bourbon (or higher)
1 ounce Cognac or Spanish brandy
3/4 ounce sweet vermouth
4 drops Bittermens Orange Cream Citrate (a drop of vanilla extract and an orange twist can be used in its place, in a pinch)
2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
Directions
Bartender tip: Don’t light alcohol on fire at home! Lighting alcohol on fire is extremely dangerous. We did this for fun, under professional supervision, and with emergency preparations on-hand.
1. Combine ingredients in stirring glass, stir, and strain into a coupe or martini glass
