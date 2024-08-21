‘Happy Gilmore 2’ to Feature Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce, and a Bunch of People from New Jersey

Adam Sandler has been working on a sequel to Happy Gilmore, the beloved 90s comedy about a failson hockey goon crashing the elite world of golf, and they’re going to start filming in New Jersey soon. It’s too late to audition to be an extra, unfortunately—but so far, the cast is shaping up to be a nice mix of both old and fresh faces.

Sandler recently revealed that the sequel, which does not yet have a release date, will feature professional golfers and an appearance by NFL star and Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce, who, Sandler says, made it loud and clear that he wanted to be in the sequel from the moment it was announced. We don’t know what his role will be just yet.

Videos by VICE

The sequel will also feature Benny Safdie, who, along with his brother Josh, directed Sandler in Uncut Gems. Both brothers act on screen to some degree, but Benny has been in more high-profile roles, including a significant role in Oppenheimer. Josh Safdie directed Sandler’s upcoming stand-up special, Adam Sandler: Love You, which hits Netflix on Tuesday, August 27.

Sadly, two of the legends who helped make Happy Gilmore an all-time comedy classic, Carl Weathers and Bob Barker, passed away since it was released. But, hopefully, the newer inclusions to the cast can bring new life as the kind of tertiary wack-o characters that usually populate Sandler movies.

Sandler hyped it all up last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.