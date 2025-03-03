Happy “‘Scarlet Hollow’ Is One of the Greatest Narrative Horror Games Ever and Just Dropped a Massive, Content-Rich Update” Day!

You know what narrative masterpiece gets woefully underlooked these days? Scarlet Hollow. A horror saga that’s been cooking for quite some time. Rather than a haphazard, sloppy, unfinished final product? Black Tabby Games‘ magnum opus (still love you, Slay the Princess), has been handled delicately over the years! Now, we’ve been blessed with narrative horror gaming goodness in the form of an appropriately unhinged update!

“We’re so excited to welcome folks back to the Holler with a brand new, major update to the opening acts of the game,” the team emphasizes.

“If you’re a new cousin who has yet to step foot in Scarlet Hollow? Now’s the best time there’s ever been to do so! You can play the entire updated first Episode of the game for free with the Steam demo, and your saves will automatically transfer to the full game whenever you’re ready to continue!”

‘scarlet hollow’ gives, ‘scarlet hollow’ provides

“Overall, these Scarlet Hollow improvements are centered around:

Improved player agency in the first two episodes of the game. Over 70,000 words of new story content in Scarlet Hollow‘s Episodes 1 and 2 to explore previously unseen paths. What happens if you don’t venture into the woods in Episode 1? What happens if you do your best to stay out of any and all danger at the start of Episode 2?



A user interface and visual overhaul. That means a bigger textbox to see more options at once, and it means more immersive UI elements. Please note that while the new textbox has a little more transparency than the old one. If you'd like to remove that transparency, there's a toggle in preferences if you'd prefer the older, more opaque style (high contrast textbox).

If you’ve already played Scarlet Hollow? Your pre-existing saves will still carry over just fine into Episode 5. But given the new content, I’d suggest dipping your toes into a fresh playthrough to see if anything… changes for you. All the best, and to all of our cousins, new and old… welcome home.”

Well? What are you waiting for? Scarlet Hollow is waiting for you, friends…