Harry Potter Actress Made an OnlyFans for ‘Fetish’ Content

Harry Potter fans, listen up. One of the stars from the film series is now on OnlyFans. And no, it’s not Daniel Radcliffe nor Emma Watson.

Jessie Cave, who played Gryffindor’s Lavender Brown in multiple movies, has made the jump to the platform. Her reasoning for doing so may come as a surprise, considering her acting career and involvement in such a blockbuster set of films.

Cave explained on her podcast, “Before We Break Up Again,” that she’s tapping into OnlyFans as a means to get some money to get out of debt and make some fixes around her house.

Hollywood is home to millionaires, but people like Cave who land smaller roles, don’t have the luxury of an endless bank account. Case in point.

Her OnlyFans, though, won’t be the conventional one, at least in terms of what most people come to expect on the site.

Harry Potter Actress Launching an OnlyFans for Her Hair

She shared that it will not be a sexual page, rather leaning more on the kinky side because “fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.” Her account will focus on her hair and will give her subscribers “the best quality hair sounds.”

This is a new one for me. Perhaps it’s some sort of ASMR fetish with hair? I suppose there’s a large enough market out there that Cave aims to tap into. I can’t imagine it’s oversaturated either, so good on her for figuring out a niche market!

Cave, who also has credits for Black Mirror and Industry, added she’ll test it for one year. She listed off the different expenses she’s hoping to cover from this, which include building a new roof, new interior designs, and getting her house safe.

As for her debt, that’s another top priority for her. She also thinks doing a project like this will offer her a new route for self-love and a new sense of empowerment. Straying away from the tameness that is the world of Hogwarts, Cave is excited about her shifting her image from someone who once briefly dated Ron Weasley to now being able to explore a new side, or as she said on her podcast, “something naughty, something a little fucked up.”

She didn’t reveal when she plans on launching the OnlyFans page, but it sounds like it’ll be happening soon. My only question now is how long will we have to wait until she makes a post of her hair while wearing the Sorting Hat?