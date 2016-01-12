Has it Really Been a Decade Since the Dubstep Warz?

A lot has happened in the last ten years. The Arab Spring, the global recession, BBC News 24 accidentally interviewing the wrong bloke on live television — a time of change and redefinition. Yet, you may be surprised to learn that as of yesterday (11th) it is also ten years since Mary Anne Hobbs hugely significant Dubstep Warz was first broadcast. You’d struggle to find two hours of radio that did better encapsulate a moment in time, and the urgency of the talent that was driving it. Here’s what Hobbs said of the show when she marked the 5th anniversary, well, five years ago:

“This show marked the global tipping point for the dubstep sound. Mala, Skream, Kode 9 & The Spaceape, Vex’d, Hatcha & Crazy D, Loefah & Sgt Pokes and Distance changed the world of global dance music forever. Dubstep Warz still sounds as vital, as primal and as thrilling as the night we threw it down.. it brings tears to my eyes. If, as a broadcaster, you can deliver one show with the cultural & historical impact of this one in a lifetime…it’s a miracle.”

Videos by VICE

You can listen to the whole show, in all its glory, below.