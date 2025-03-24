Wake Up to The Office’s Theme Song With a Hatch Sunrise Alarm Clock

Nothing lights up the synapses of my Millennial brain than hearing the bizarrely catchy, awkwardly upbeat theme song that kicks in as the disparate bunch of burn-outs and weirdos of Dunder Mifflin begin to flash across the TV screen.

What Seinfeld was to Gen X, The Office was to Millennials. Hatch, maker of sunrise alarms, has partnered with Peacock for the 20th anniversary of The Office by making its theme song a selectable song for its wake-up alarm and its customizable, end-of-the-day cues that signal the owner to start winding down for bed.

Hatch just released the Restore 3 this past January. You can use The Office theme song on past Hatches, too, such as the Restore 2 that I crowned “most beautiful sunrise alarm” in my round-up for the nine best sunrise alarms. The Restore 3 looks just as beautiful from the pics, having carried over the sleek design.

Too bad it’s only here for a month, starting today. If you want to pretend, in those first few foggy-headed moments of the day, that being roused out of sleep at Dunder Mifflin from one of Michael’s boring speeches, hop on it ASAP.

what’s a sunrise alarm?

What’s a sunrise alarm, you say? It’s an alarm clock with a built-in light that mimics the sun rising slowly rising as it nears your programmed wake-up time. It runs through the gamut of color shift that the sun goes through as it brightens.

Sunrise alarms play a wonderful trick on your body, taking a cue from nature. Scientifically speaking, we feel best when we wake up to the gradually brightening, intensifying sunlight as it rises and shifts from a mellow orange to an intense blue-white.

hatch restore 3 – credit: Hatch

Nearly every sunrise alarm also has a sunset feature meant to lull you to sleep at night, too. More or less, it works in a sort of reverse fashion, hijacking the natural cues that signal to your body that the sun is sinking below the horizon and that it’s time to start relaxing before bed.

To use The Office theme song, you have to spring for the Hatch+ membership that also unlocks curated sleep music, bedtime stories (really), guided rest exercises, and sound routines. It costs $5 per month or $50 per year.

Since The Office tie-in will only be available for one month (starting March 24), you could do like I’d do and subscribe for one month and then cancel later. You don’t really need Hatch+ otherwise.

hatch restore 3 – credit: Hatch

All the important stuff, such as the sunrises, sunsets, and sleep sounds are available for free, so skip the membership. Or, if you buy a new Hatch sunrise alarm, you get a 30-day free trial of Hatch+ anyway.

Normally, I’ve been wary of using actual songs as my wake-up tone ever since I forced Judas Priest on my college self to dislodge me from bed, but waking up to a lovable theme song? Yeah, I could get behind that.