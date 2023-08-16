VICE
The Joy of Headbanging, in Photos

Bloodstock Festival 2023: A pink haired person headbanging to Employed To Serve’s
Headbanging is a perfectly natural response to music, up there with the urge to form a mosh pit or get battered when it’s sunny out. Researchers have even observed the practice of violently bopping one’s head to rhythmic sounds (that’s the scientific phrase, FYI) across the animal kingdom, from pigeons to sea lions. But it’s been finessed into an art at Bloodstock, the UK’s biggest independent metal festival.

This weekend saw 18,000 metalheads and moshers congregate at Catton Park in Derbyshire to listen to headline acts like Megadeth, Killswitch Engage and Meshuggah. There’s something joyous about the act of thrashing your head around to truly heavy music, even if it does come with some downsides (doctors once begged ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted to stop headbanging after he developed whiplash), but hey – what’s life without a bit of risk?

VICE photographer Christopher Bethell joined fans in the moshpit to document one of metal’s most time-honoured rituals. If you want to check out what this headbanging looked like in action, head on over to our TikTok.

Caught mid-headbang during Knocked Loose’s set.
A couple in the crowd bang their heads in time to Knocked Loose.
Fancy dress is a staple at Bloodstock. This bride had come along with their two bridesmaids into Employed to Serve’s pit.
Two people in corpse paint headbanging during Street Soldier’s set on the New Blood Stage.
Going for it during a Knocked Loose set.
People in a crowd embrace each other during Employed To Serve.
This woman’s colourful dreads form a moving sculpture in the crowd at Employed to Serve.
The flash freezes this man’s hair into a messy, sculptural shape during Street Soldier’s set.
A group of moshers throwing themselves around during Employed To Serve’s set.
A couple headbangs together during the Killswitch Engage set.
The face of a headbanger fully embracing one of Employed To Serve’s songs.
This headbanger during Killswitch Engage wore some very low-rise jeans.
Hair flies during Killswitch Engage’s set on the main stage, now renamed the Ronnie James Did Stage.
A fan plays air guitar during Hidden Intent’s set at the Jagermeister tent.
