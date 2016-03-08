Hear DJ Dodger Stadium’s Bootleg Edit of Rihanna’s “Work”

After recently contributing production to a good chunk of Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, Los Angeles duo DJ Dodger Stadium have once again returned to the studio, and returned with an unofficial remix of Rihanna’s wintertime summer anthem.

Like their previous edits of Adele’s “Hello,” Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and Timmy Thomas’ “Why Can’t We Live Together,” their “Work” bootleg ups the tempo and strips away Drake’s inessential guest verse.

Download it below before SoundCloud makes them take it down.

