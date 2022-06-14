Here’s Everything You Missed at Not-E3

E3 didn’t happen this year, but we did get the Summer Game Fest, which spanned over six events, which means there’s still a lot new video game trailers to sift through. We did that work for you. While this list isn’t comprehensive, it does cover the major news and a handful of hidden gems sprinkled throughout the conferences.

Starfield

Microsoft’s conference finished with a trailer and gameplay demo for Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG.

Diablo IV

Diablo IV released a gameplay trailer announcing the game’s 5th class, the Necromancer.

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming space horror shooter, made by some of the developers behind the original Dead Space and releasing on December 2, 2022. This is the first of many space horror shooters, which all but defined the conference, and this is arguably the gooiest of them all.

Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI received a new trailer which focuses on the central role that summons, and their “Dominants” will play in the game.

RE:4 Remake

Resident Evil 4, like RE2 and RE3 before it, is getting a remake. The announcement trailer is relatively sparse, but was fleshed out by a small presentation at the Capcom event later in the show.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 had its roster reveal cut short by leaks, but still made a showing at the Sony State of Play with a gameplay trailer.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The upcoming Marvel strategy game from XCOM 2 developers, Firaxis Games, released a new character trailer.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead, in addition to its upcoming third Netflix season, released a trailer for its upcoming The Delicious Last Course DLC.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent, an upcoming action strategy game set in the Alien universe, received a slick, horror tinged announcement trailer.

Routine

The long absent, and much anticipated, horror roguelike from 2013 finally received its second trailer, to the surprise of everyone.

Stormgate

Stormgate, a new RTS made by former Starcraft 2 devs, was announced via a CG trailer depicting a woman and her robot fighting demon-like creatures.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail, the upcoming turn-based gacha game from Genshin Impact publisher, Mihoyo, received a trailer just as its second closed beta comes to an end.

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero, an action sci-fi game also made by Mihoyo, received a slick new combat trailer.

Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2, the sequel to 1997’s Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner Soul Hackers, received a new trailer and a late August release date.

Saints Row

The Saints Row reboot received a new trailer, and character creator demo.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The upcoming Warhammer 40,000 co-op shooter got a new trailer for its September 13, 2022 release date.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights, the latest in the Arkham series which turns its focus to Batman’s closest allies, released a new trailer focusing on Nightwing.

The Last of Us Part 1

Geoff Keighley rounded out Summer Game Fest with a long conversation with Neil Druckmann, and the announcement of The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of The Last of Us.

Redfall

Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane, received its first gameplay trailer.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The hotly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong finally made an appearance with a new trailer during the Xbox Showcase.

Riot Games x Game Pass

Riot Games announced a massive collaboration with Xbox Game Pass, which unlocks every League of Legends Champion and every Valorant Agent, among other things, for Game Pass subscribers.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the breakout hit A Plague Tale: Innocence, received a gameplay trailer at the Xbox Showcase.

Flintlock

Flintlock, the action RPG from the souls-like developer behind Ashen, received a new trailer highlighting the game’s firearm-based movement and combat.

Minecraft Legends

Mojang announced their new Minecraft RTS, Minecraft Legends.

Pentiment

Pentiment, the newest title from Obsidian Games, is a fascinating, and gorgeous, look into medieval murder and intrigue.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is the latest title from Nioh developer Ninja Theory.

Persona 3-5

Atlus announced that the latter half of the Persona series will be coming to Xbox and PC in the coming months, including an uprezzed version of Persona 3 Portable.

Hidden Gems

Birth

Birth is a gorgeous, physics based adventure-puzzle game about building a friend out of bones to help manage the loneliness of moving to a new city. The developer’s previous game, Landlord of the Woods, is only a dollar and is well worth trying out.

Skate Story

Skate Story is, without a doubt, the most stylish game shown at the Summer Game Fest. The game stars a demon made of pain and glass, who must skate through a gorgeous underworld to devour the moon.

Signalis

Signalis is a sci-fi survival horror game with a terrific low-resolution 3D aesthetic. It releases October 22, 2022.