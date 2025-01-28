Here’s How Much a New Orleans Hotel for the Super Bowl Will Cost You

There’s an economic boost that comes to every city that hosts the Super Bowl. This year, New Orleans will hold the honor of having the NFL’s largest stage in its backyard.

One area that will see major profits from hosting an event of this size is the local hotels. You’d expect that any hotel within walking and driving distance of the stadium is going to be a hot ticket. It’s also going to be an expensive one.

New Orleans Hotels Are Insanely Expensive for the Super Bowl

The local NBC affiliate down in New Orleans, WDSU, has been tracking hotel prices in the area leading up to the event and what the prices are now that the Super Bowl teams are finalized with Philadelphia and Kansas City set to take over the city in two weeks.

The outlet has found that the average price for a room is $1,031 per night, with the lowest they spotted being $540. WDSU used a handful of booking websites to come to that conclusion.

I did a quick look myself and yeah, it was mainly $3,000 or up for any remaining rooms. Yikes. A recent story on NOLA.com even shared a Motel 6, known for being very affordable, going for $625 per night. The outlet spoke with the owner of the Omni Royal Orleans hotel, who said, “This is a great opportunity for New Orleans and the hotels to capitalize on a once-in-a-decade event,”

Can’t blame that logic.

Chiefs and Eagles fans are going to have to pay some serious dough to stay within the area. Then again, if you’re able to afford a Super Bowl ticket that costs a couple thousand, you’re probably fine with a $1,000 hotel room. I think it’s safe to assume Taylor Swift won’t have any issue affording a room in two weeks.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.