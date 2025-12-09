Hideo Kojima Explains More About Physint, His New PlayStation Exclusive Game

Hideo Kojima says he’s made enough stealth espionage games to do it in his sleep and explains what he’s doing to push PHYSINT in new directions and further cross the line between film and gaming.

Espionage gameplay details

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

When Hideo Kojima revealed PHYSINT in 2024, it was confirmed that the game would take the creator back to his stealth espionage roots. The game is being setup as a bit of a spiritual successor to the beloved Metal Gear Solid franchise and many fans are very excited to see Kojima’s modern take on the genre.

Videos by VICE

In a recent interview with ananweb (translated by Genki on Twitter), Kojima opened up a bit about PHYSINT and spoke to what it is like to be making an espionage game again after his years working on Death Stranding. Death Stranding and its sequel definitely had a bit a sneaky element to their core mechanics, but they were operating far outside the realm of the espionage genre.

“As for PHYSINT, because it’s an espionage game, you can make it in your sleep (laughs). For example, there’s a soldier who infiltrates, and when he’s discovered by the enemy he’s attacked, and when he takes them out one by one he uses sneaking… No matter how it plays out, it’s fun and easy to make.”

How Physint Will push the boundaries

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Despite espionage being a familiar genre and a comfortable place to work from for Kojima, he also made it clear that he’s looking for ways to do things differently in PHYSINT. It sounds like his innovative energy is largely focused on how the game approaches the line between film and game.

“. . . But there’s also a battle with that. This work will have new gimmicks, and we’ll also be challenging ourselves to cross the line between film and game. We’re thinking of working with filmmakers not only in terms of cast but also staff, but we wonder how it will turn out. Times are changing so quickly these days that the social structures and themes I’m trying to depict in the game may soon become a reality.”

Death Stranding and its sequel leaned hard into compelling motion capture performances and a cinematic approach to gameplay experiences, so it will be very interesting to see how much further Kojima plans to lean in that direction, or how he’ll do so differently, in PHYSINT.

everything we know about physint so far

PHYSINT was officially announced in 2024, but the game is likely still at least five years away. The project is a brand-new IP and does not have a trailer yet. Kojima did suggest that the title would have a five or six year development cycle, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the game arrives in the early 2030s during the next console generation.

Kojima does have a habit of making an appearance at The Game Awards, so fans will want to tune in to the event on December 11 to see if any updates are made about progress on PHYSINT.