Hideout Festival Turns Five In Fine Style

Hideout turns five this year, and to celebrate its anniversary, the Croatian festival is bringing a host of big names to its home on the island of Pag. Past performers, including Jamie Jones, Skream, Heidi, Loco Dice, Eats Everything, MK and Gorgon City, are helping the festival kick off its fifth birthday in style. Check the lineup:

Over the past few years, Hideout has established itself as one of Croatia’s foremost electronic music festivals, representing a broad range of musical tastes with house, techno and drum and bass acts on the bill. Among the world-beating performers this year are chart-topper Duke Dumont, vinyl queen Nina Kraviz, and recent Red Bull Culture Clash winners David Rodigan MBE and Shy FX. Also making their debut are serial chart-toppers Sigma, BBC Radio 1’s Monki, and Jungle icon Roni Size.

The festival will run from June 28 to July 2 on Zrce Beach, Croatia.

Tickets are available here from November 6th.