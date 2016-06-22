Hieroglyphic Being’s Back with a Banging and Brutal Keith Worthy Remix

Detroit mainstay Keith Worthy—who runs deep house leaning label Aesthetic Audio—is back with another late night crusier on his own imprint and he’s brought Berlin-based Hong Kong native Steve Tang and the legendary Hieroglyphic Being along for the ride. And we’re strapping you lot in too.

Set for release on Aesthetic Audio on June 27th the Rarified Air EP is a spacey and soaring affair that comes on like the kind of spectral club banger that you can imagine Tim Peake blasting out into the otherwise silent living room of his space station. And we’re hearing reports that even now, safely back on terra firma, Tim’s still rinsing this one.

Videos by VICE

The Hieroglyphic Being mix, which you can hear exclusively hear on THUMP, is a fizzy, fuzzy, confusingly cloudy banger that sounds like everything you’ve ever known collapsing in on itself and if you don’t like the sound of that then, well, there’s no hope for you.

Rarified Air arrives on Aesthetic Audio on June 27th and you can pre-order it here.