high-school-wrestler-suing-after-disqualification-over-bleacher-brawl

A chaotic scene erupted last weekend in Collingswood, NJ, during the District 25 wrestling tournament. Two people, including one of the athletes, were escorted out in handcuffs.

The wrestler who was taken out by police got involved in a huge brawl in the crowd—all because he saw his father at the center of what he perceived to be a large group of hostile fans.

That’s when Anthony Knox Jr., one of the state’s best wrestlers at St. John Vianney, jumped into the crowd and began protecting his family. His father, Anthony, told ABC 7 that other fans were instigating him, shouting derogatory remarks, and even “racial slurs.”

His wife and Anthony’s mother, Debra, told the outlet the same thing, “As the day progressed, things got worse and worse.”

I’d say Debra was right because engaging in a full-on brawl at a high school competition qualifies as reaching the worst point. As a result, some serious ramifications are being dealt out to Knox Jr.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has banned him from competitions in the championships. The executive director, Richard Lamberson, knows it’s a painful punishment because it “effectively ends his high school [wrestling] career” being that Knox Jr. is a senior, but that it’s a decision that had to be made considering the situation.

The wrestler also commented to the outlet and seemingly doesn’t regret what he did, “I saw my family being surrounded, and I’ve always lived by the motto that family is over everything.” I respect that level of loyalty. It’s just sad that it had to reach that point, but it’s also something that has unfortunately become far too commonplace in youth athletics.

Whatever the reason may be, whether it’s a sense of entitlement or overly involved parents living through their children in an unhealthy way, crowds at children’s games are disgusting. It’s a cesspool, to be quite honest. That’s not to say there aren’t a majority of fans and parents there who are cheering on in the correct, supportive way, but there are way too many others who take it too far.

According to The New York Post, Knox Jr. is now suing the state’s athletic association. A hearing will place this week as they’re trying to get his suspension overturned so that he can compete and go for a fourth-straight championship.

His father insists that he never threw any punches and that the Knox family was the one assaulted by unruly fans. For what it’s worth, the father has an MMA background, so I imagine he had to strain himself to hold back.

That being said, the video that was shared is difficult to decipher anything.