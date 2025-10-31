Holiday Horoscope: What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect This Halloween

Happy Halloween to all who celebrate! Whether you’re dressing to the nines and hitting the town with your friends or sporting a Snoopy Halloween PJ set to trick-or-treat with your nieces and nephews (like I am), the holiday will bring necessary changes and exciting opportunities to every zodiac sign.

Wondering what Halloween has in store for you? Here’s what each sign can expect today.

Aries

Aries, you can view Halloween as a fresh start and an opportunity to release old patterns or habits that no longer serve you. Embrace your fiery passion by pursuing your dreams with courage and determination. You got this.

Taurus

You might feel particularly nostalgic today, Taurus—but don’t fret! Halloween is a great reminder that you can be whoever you want to be. However, sometimes, that means letting go of who you used to be—and anyone that disturbs your peace.

Gemini

Now is the perfect time to trust your intuition, Gemini. You know yourself best, so don’t let external opinions sway you. Be your own light in the dark, and embrace the present moment.

Cancer

Cancer, you’re exactly where you’re meant to be—today and every day. You might feel as though everything has finally fallen into place for you, or perhaps you have an inner hope you normally lack. Rather than playing it safe or hiding behind a facade, relish in this energy and pay it forward.

Leo

Some emotional turmoil might surface today, Leo, but you’re strong enough to handle it. This energy is here to remind you how far you’ve come and where you can continue to grow in your life. Be gentle with yourself, and perhaps cultivate more peace this Halloween, no matter how tempting the drama might be. This is how you’ll stumble upon your destined fate.

Virgo

You know exactly who you are and what you want and need from life, Virgo. Don’t settle for less. Today, you’ll likely find the confidence and courage to voice your feelings and walk away from anyone who disrespects you.

Libra

If you’re searching for clarity this Halloween, trust you will receive it, Libra. However, be sure not to overreact to shocking news. Roll with the punches and trust where you’re headed.

Scorpio

You own the night, Scorpio. You’ve undergone countless transformations in your life, and with each one, you level up higher and higher. Halloween is your time to shine, so put on that costume and step into character.

Sagittarius

Halloween might feel a bit chaotic this year, Sagittarius, but you can handle the heightened energy. Expect the unexpected, and be intentional with your words and actions. One conversation can change the trajectory of your life for the better.

Capricorn

Capricorn, tonight is your chance to let loose. You don’t have to take care of everyone around you or hustle late into the evening. Instead, let your most authentic self shine—even if it’s hidden under a costume.

Aquarius

Be prepared to form a deep connection with someone tonight, Aquarius. While you typically value your freedom and independence, Halloween might just cast a love spell on you. Don’t fight it.

Pisces

While it might be Scorpio’s holiday, Halloween is bringing blessings to you as well, Pisces. Enjoy the moment and embrace the magic of this whimsical day. The world is yours.