Hollow Knight: Silksong Will be Playable at Gamescom

That sound you hear is millions of people cheering at the mere thought of seeing anything about Hollow Knight: Silksong. It’s been a while since the announcement of the game, and we’ve all been dying for just a crumb of information.

And now we’ll finally be getting something at Gamescom.

The Xbox booth will be home to Hollow Knight: Silksong’s demo

We’re still looking at a release this year for Hollow Knight: Silksong, but until that comes, the Xbox booth will be the place to be. Gamescom is one of the biggest conventions we have left in the gaming world. So, I would imagine that particular demo will draw a pretty huge crowd.

I can tell you that if I were able to get to Gamescom, I’d be hovering over that area, just for a peek. We’ve all been guilty of drawing small conclusions from the slightest confirmation of something.

Remember this? People are digging into Steam update files to try to pull a release date. However, I will admit that the shadowdrop for the Nintendo Switch 2 idea seemed very plausible. It would have been a hell of a way to kick off a new console. I’m slightly tempted to call it a fumble. That would be ridiculous of me, though.

But we don’t have that much longer to wait. There are only a few months left in the year. Team Cherry appears to have adopted a similar approach to Nintendo in this game. “It’ll come out when it’s ready.”

And as I’ve said before, I’m 100 percent ok with that. I don’t need you to drop an update for me every few months or even at all. But now that there’s going to be a legitimate first look at it, everyone should be able to relax, right?