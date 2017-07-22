Homemade Chorizo Sausage Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 ¼ teaspoons whole coriander seeds, toasted

1 teaspoon toasted cumin seeds

1 teaspoon toasted fennel seeds

2 garlic cloves

2.2 pounds|998 grams pork butt, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 pound|454 grams pork belly, cut into ½-inch pieces

¼ cup Hungarian paprika

¼ cup smoked sweet Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ tablespoons espelette

1 tablespoon nonfat milk powder

1 ¼ teaspoons chili powder

1 ¼ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 bundle sausage casings (sheep or pork–ask your butcher), soaked in water overnight

Directions

In a mortar and pestle or a small spice grinder or food processor, pulse the coriander, cumin, and fennel seeds with the garlic until a paste forms. Transfer to a bowl with the pork butt and belly, paprikas, salt, espelette, milk powder, chile powder, and black pepper and stir well to combine. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour. Pass the mixture through a meat grinder set to a large dice. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour longer. Moisten the nozzle of the stuffer with water and slide the casings onto the nozzle. Turn on the stuffer and press some of the meat into the machine until about 1-inch of meat protrudes from the tip. Turn off the machine, pull some of the casing from the nozzle over the meat, and tie a knot at the tip, taking care to press out any air pockets. You can use a pin or cake tester to poke any small holes to release air. Turn the machine back on and gently press the meat through the stuffer and into the casing, coiling the sausage on your work surface, until you have used up all of the meat. Cut off any excess casing, pressing out air pockets, and tie a knot at the end. You can either leave your sausage as a single coil or twist it into links. To cook your sausage, heat a cast-iron skillet over medium and poke some holes in your sausage (we don’t want it to burst prematurely while cooking). Add the sausage and cook slowly, flipping once, until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Slap that shit in a bun and get into it.

From How-To: Make Sausage with Seth Rogen



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.