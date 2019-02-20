VICE
Editions

Newsletters

The Signs as Vintage Rihanna Tweets

By

Rihanna among the cosmic and zodiac signs
Share:

Happy Rihanna Day!

It’s our Pisces queen’s 31st birthday, which means you are legally obligated to celebrate by breaking up with your boyfriend, rolling a fat blunt, and smoking it while listening to the entirety of ANTI (Deluxe).

Videos by VICE

Five out of five scientists agree: The world is a better place because of Rihanna. A fashion pioneer, a happily single icon, an immortal beauty bringing makeup and lingerie to the masses…every aspect of Rihanna is worthy of praise and emulation. If you’re not spending today—and all days, honestly—diving into her style history, watching her revenge-killing music videos on loop, or setting a google alert for paparazzi photos of her with wine, you’re making a big mistake. Huge.

To celebrate Pisces season and our water sign princess, I dug into the unparalleled genius of Rihanna’s Twitter archive and am proud to present: the signs as vintage Rihanna tweets. Enjoy:

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/474795774652334080


Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Bonus Tweets for Every Sign:

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE