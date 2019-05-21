Horoscopes for Your Friends and Lovers: May 21, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 3:56 AM, but the mood is light and airy despite the sense of responsibility Capricorn imparts—because Gemini season begins at 3:59 AM! Communication planet Mercury also enters Gemini at 6:52 AM, inspiring flexibility and curiosity. The sun and Mercury meet at 9:07 AM, bringing us important information. The moon opposes Mars at 10:35 AM, so watch out for tempers! The moon connects with Uranus at 11:43 AM, inspiring us to make a change, and then connects with Venus at 6:58 PM, creating an affectionate atmosphere.

All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Your Gemini friend hits their maximum stride today, communicating and connecting with nimbleness and impact. Watch out that they don’t convince anyone of things you feel are untrue.

Lover: Your Gemini crush’s mind is buzzing today, so you better text them back. Let them know if you’re busy because otherwise they’re left wondering what could be more important than their brilliant ideas. Today’s grouchy moon in Capricorn fuels their FOMO, but they show deepened intimacy after 7:00 PM.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Cancer confidently examines their hopes and fears today. They may unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings, though, which they’ll also take hard on themselves. See if you can help lessen either blow.

Lover: Cancer is totally in their feelings about their relationships. These aren’t the simplest, most romantic feelings, especially this morning, but at least now they’re able to get clearer perspective on what they’re most afraid of. After clearing their mind, Cancer can find grounding tonight through physical touch.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Leo wants to charm their whole community. They’ll aim to be among friends and take the spotlight, intentionally or unintentionally. They may find it hard to contain their anger, though, so see if you can keep them in check.

Lover: Your Leo crush feels bogged down by all their chores today, but killing time online is something that can brighten their day. Leave cute comments on some of their oldest posts to try and get them to laugh at themselves. It will help their work day go by quicker.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Virgo wants to dive into their career pursuits, reaching out to network and make deals. Fun times with friends may turn contentious, so help be a buffer between Virgo’s feelings and actions.

Lover: Congratulate your Virgo crush on all of the ground they’ve covered. They’re subject to a lot of attention today as they gain recognition from people in positions of authority. It’s a little bit of a socially stressful morning, but help them celebrate tonight once the work day is done.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Libra will aim to begin learning new customs or languages, or else they’ll want to talk about where their life is taking them. Watch out that they don’t let their newly inspired passion interfere with their existing responsibilities.

Lover: Although your Libra crush is stressed out by high-pressure demands at work, they can find moral support by getting in touch with their spirituality or remembering their greater philosophical outlook on life. All of their struggles are learning experiences, and you can teach them a lot about themselves, too.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Scorpio goes into full-Scorpio mode, exploring people’s boundaries with jokes and plausibly-deniable sincerity. Watch out that they don’t get too self-righteous.

Lover: You can tell Scorpio a lot, revealing yourself so much that it teeters on oversharing. If you can, maybe think about what you’re saying before you blurt it out, ot try to give them a new perspective. They’re in a pretty pensive mood, soaking in everything you have to say.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Friend: Gemini season begins! Sagittarius is ready to explore the common ground they share with their partner or close friend. They may feel unprepared when their loved one expresses a need outside of Sagittarius’s expectations. Help Sagittarius see both sides of the story.

Lover: Your Sagittarius crush is so excited about what you have to say today! As Gemini season begins, the sun highlights their sector of relationships. You can share a lot about yourself with them and they won’t get bored. Help them put their financial worries aside. They’re in a really chatty mentality.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Capricorn is in their happy place, reorganizing and getting their affairs in order. A friend or lover may prove a frustrating distraction. Remind your Capricorn friend that Rome wasn’t built in a day.



Lover: Your Capricorn crush is incredibly sensitive to the actions of others today, so make your intentions clear. They’re really busy, which could help them get their mind off of things, but they’re still moody. Once they finish work this evening, it’s likely they’d appreciate some physical affection.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Aquarius is more social than they’ve been feeling lately, and ready to release some of the pressure. Persistent obligations may knock them off-balance. Try to position yourself to catch them.



Lover: It’s party time for your Aquarius crush. Gemini season highlights their house of dating and flirtation, making them all the more fun to be around! If you need some light-hearted laughter in your life, be sure to reach out. This evening finds them in a more spiritual and restful mood.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Pisces feels newly seen and heard by their family or roommates. They may, however, be tempted by a risky proposition, so try to talk it through with them before they get sucked in or suckered.

Lover: Social life-related stresses can bum out your Pisces crush earlier today. There’s tension in their clique, but at least they can find comforting words from their family and flatmates. Take them out on the town for dinner and a movie after work. Remind them people are not all bad.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, kicking off Gemini season! Aries feels an imperative to tell everyone about their day. The moon also opposes Mars today, and your Aries friend may get cranky if people don’t listen to their story. Help as referee.

Lover: You can learn a lot about Aries’s mind today. They have a very clean and lucid way with words, so if there’s something you’ve been meaning to ask, now is the time, but be sure you’re in the right mood. They will be honest, but the truth can be uncomfortable.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Friend: Mercury meets the sun in Gemini, starting off Gemini season! Taurus wants to talk about the things they think define them. Their insistence may leave others questioning Taurus’s judgment. Don’t get in Taurus’s way, though, or you’ll get run over.

Lover: After a busy day thinking about their financial security, your Taurus crush is tired and a little somber. Today’s moon in Capricorn is not the happiest camper, but if you link up with Taurus tonight around 7:00 PM, you can find some pleasure and escape via physical touch.

Illustrations by Amanda Lanzone

