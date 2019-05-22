Horoscopes for Your Friends and Lovers: May 22, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Mars connects with Uranus at 10:46 AM, finding us making surprising moves. Brilliant ideas are born today as the moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 3:14 PM, boosting creativity. The moon meets taskmaster Saturn at 6:22 PM and then with power planet Pluto at 11:57 PM, finding us in a focused and intense mood.



Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Gemini wants to take action against a sudden moral or existential threat. They’re feeling more comfortable putting their career or reputation on the line for their values. Advise your Gemini friend not to compromise other principles for the one they’re focused on.

Lover: Sentimental ornaments are exciting to Gemini today. They get a thrill from the smell of your hoodie. Leave behind something important to you so they can give it back to you at a later date.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Cancer wants to be their community’s hero. They’re ready to believe in any cause, but it may put some formality and unresolved tension between them and the people closest to them. Encourage Cancer to tell their loved ones they’ll have their focus once they’ve made their mark.

Lover: Send Cancer some surprise sexts this morning to get them excited to see you later. Make dinner plans together, and spend time bonding tonight. The moon’s connection to Pluto can intensify your feelings for each other, especially Cancer’s feelings for you.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Leo wants to face their fears to make progress in their career. Going through their daily routine inspires latent feelings and desires. Their obligations might still get in their way, though, so help them think of ways to make space for their new inspiration.

Lover: Your Leo crush is super tied down with work but would love for you to send them your best voice memos. Do you really want to hang out with someone who’s too busy to give you the attention that you want? It’s not you, it’s them (and their job).

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and conflicts with their friends inspire Virgo to discover a new perspective on things. They’re ready to find refuge in their partner or close friend, but they find it hard to let loose. There’s no need to force the issue, tomorrow is another day.

Lover: If you could get Virgo to describe their dream date, you can find a way to creatively realize it. Do your best to live up to their ideals today: Ask them how you can accomplish their ultimate vision of love (and lust). Darker fantasies can come into play.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Libra’s confidence in their career leads to unexpected consequences. They may want to hide from that responsibility behind the seductive protection of their home. It’s OK to regroup, but encourage Libra to attend to the fallout—it may actually work in their favor.

Lover: Today, Libra’s thinking about the past. As the moon meets Saturn and Pluto, Libra can remember grudges or sad things that once happened. Try to keep their spirits light; consider surprising them with some cheesecake.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Scorpio’s personal quest leads to meeting unexpected allies. Scorpio finds it easy to get lost in fun and non-verbal communication, but they’ll also want to lay down some ground rules. Recommend to Scorpio that they don’t start their new relationship with unreasonable expectations.

Lover: Today your Scorpio crush can be compelled to act out as their planetary ruler Mars gently connects with unruly Uranus. Ask them what they think about monogamy and open relationships, and what kind of partnerships they see themselves in—if you dare. Talk about your future, and how you picture yourselves independently and together.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Sagittarius will want to push people’s buttons for their own amusement. They aren’t equipped to receive the same behavior they’re dishing out to others, and are prone to hurt feelings today. Help them find common ground between their values and their desires.

Lover: Give your Sagittarius crush a compliment on their clothes or prized possessions; they’ll appreciate the confidence boost. You can inspire Sagittarius to make healthy changes to their lifestyle today, if you lead by example. Turn off your phones together tonight.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Friend: The moon connects with Neptune, and Capricorn feels poetic. They have a lot to say, and no conventional way will express it. They’re obsessed with their own high standards today. A bold friend with plans for fun will help them loosen up, so either play that role or connect Capricorn with the appropriate person.

Lover: You can get your Capricorn crush to agree to some morning shenanigans. You can influence them to get into some mischief today as Mars connects with rebellious Uranus. Practical jokes can lighten the heavy mood of the moon in Capricorn as it meets with somber Saturn this evening.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Friend: The moon connects with Neptune and meets with Saturn and Pluto. Aquarius feels like having haters just means they’re doing better than they had imagined. Mars also connects with Uranus, and bold choices at work may change Aquarius’s options at home.

Lover: Plans that you’ve made with Aquarius can be interrupted today as Mars’s gentle connection with Uranus stirs up disruptions to your original schedule. You’re crushing on someone who loves rules and instructions, so use today to revise any current standing dates.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and some rowdy fun may lead Pisces to unexpected revelations. They also crave intimacy with their community, but find their community intimidating. Help your Pisces friend think of ways to break the ice.

Lover: Your enthusiasm gives Pisces faith in themselves. It’s a pretty glum day, so it might be hard to smile through the seriousness of the moon in Capricorn, but if you could manage to smile for your crush, it could be contagious, even if it’s forced. Do it for them!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Aries may be fighting for more recognition or a raise. Their reputation will help them realize big dreams, so encourage your Aries friend to utilize their public character to command support.

Lover: Look at the reality of your situation today. Work with your Aries crush to build your connection by letting go of behavioral patterns learned in previous relationships. Together you can come up with intelligent solutions that address sensitive topics.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Friend: Mars connects with Uranus today, and Taurus feels they have to yell to make any waves. Ask your Taurus friend if they’re outgrowing their personal philosophies. If they open themselves to new possibilities, something admittedly hard for a Taurus, they’ll find more acceptance and intimacy among their communities.

Lover: Taurus has new ways of expressing their thoughts today, which can come as a surprise to you. Erratic behavior is suggested by Mars’s connection with Uranus; your Taurus crush’s perspective is changing and it’s a lot to process, emotionally. It’s too much for you to take in and compartmentalize, so just observe.

Illustrations by Amanda Lanzone

What’s in the stars for you in June? Read your monthly horoscope here.