How Andy Roy Went from Pro Skater to Prisoner and Back Again

On an all-new episode of VICELAND’s EPICLY LATER’D, we take a look at Andy Roy’s career as a pro skater, which got derailed when he wound up addicted to heroin. Roy was a top-tier pro with sponsorships from Santa Cruz, Anti-Hero, and Focus, but his habit landed him two years behind bars at Pelican Bay, a particularly brutal California prison.

We sat down with the skater and some of his closest friends to hear about his rise, his fall, and how the skateboarding community welcomed him back in once he got clean.

