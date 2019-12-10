How Big Telecoms Are Making Our Text Messages More Vulnerable

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is supposed to be a secure and feature rich replacement for SMS, the texting standard that powers our phones today. According to a new report from researchers at SRLabs, some deployments of RCS are vulnerable to a wide variety of cyber attacks. “Telcos are these dinosaurs that keep introducing more and more vulnerabilities to a piece of technology that’s most central to our life,” Joseph Cox, who reported on the story for Motherboard, tells us in this week on CYBER. “This was supposed to be one of the things that was going to make it better. It’s not a doomsday scenario, but it’s got a lot of security holes.”



If that’s not frightening enough, Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler comes on to tell us about Ring—a Shark Tank reject that’s building the scariest surveillance network in America. Ring works closely with the cops to provide instant access to a network of doorbell cameras. The worst part? It tricked our neighbors into paying for the privilege of setting up the cameras and breeding fear in the suburbs.