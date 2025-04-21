How Is Your Partner Listed in Your Phone? Here’s What It Says About Your Relationship.

How you store your partner’s number in your phone says a lot about your relationship.

Now, we all know that different people have different habits when it comes to naming their phone contacts. For example, I have one friend who stores every number under the person’s first and last name. Yes, that includes their partners, family members, and best friends. This formal way of storing contact information speaks to their organizational tendencies and less to the quality of their relationships.

Another friend of mine includes various emojis next to her contacts. Specifically, for me, she uses a pen and book emojis, seeing as I’m a writer and bookworm. Makes sense, right? This naturally describes who I am as a person, but it doesn’t necessarily touch on our personal connection.

As for her boyfriend, well…we won’t get into those emojis. Let’s just say they pertain more to the physical elements of their relationship and less to the more emotional bond they share. Does this mean their relationship is strictly sexual? Of course not. But perhaps it does point to their ability to joke around and keep things lighthearted.

Personally, I stick with the signature “Baby” with a red heart—because, well, that’s my baby.

So, is there truth behind the idea that how you name your partner in your phone speaks to your relationship? Maybe, in some cases.

According to Eloise Skinner, a psychotherapist and author, “Since the name on our phone is a visual symbol of our partner, and a reminder of our relationship with them, using personal jokes or nicknames can reflect a deeper or more intimate connection,” she told The Independent.

Does that mean those more formal contact-savers are doomed to surface-level relationships? I’m not a relationship expert, but I highly doubt it. To each their own.

I browsed Reddit to get an idea of popular contact names/trends partners use, and in doing so, I found some hilarious, creative, and cheesy responses. In r/AskReddit, one person asked: “How is your partner listed in your phone (as in what name)?”

Here are some of the varied responses:

“’mah wife’ with a photo of Borat in his speedy.”

“Manzanita (Small Apple in Spanish). That’s the pet name I gave her when we started dating over 8 years ago, we’ve been married for 7.”

“Dopamin dealer ❤️”

“First and last name.”

“Sexy thang.”

“Just his name. I used to have 3 hearts next to it, but then he made me mad and I deleted them. Just never put them back lol.”

What did you name your partner in your phone?