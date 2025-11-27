If you’ve been looking for what to do with your unread copy of Hillbilly Elegy, written by current vice president and Victorian era haunted doll come to life, JD Vance, I’ve got the answer you’re looking for. Assuming giving it away seems too cruel, you can always soak its pages in drugs and sneak them into a prison.

It’s an odd use for a book, but as the Associated Press reports, that’s exactly what just happened. The sh—y memoir was recently used by 30-year-old Austin Siebert of Maumee, Ohio, to sneak an unspecified drug into a prison cleverly.

Videos by VICE

Siebert soaked the book’s pages with narcotics and mailed it to Grafton Correctional Institution disguised as an Amazon shipment. Pretty clever, but obviously he still got caught.

Drugs Hidden in Pages of JD Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy Were Smuggled Into an Ohio Prison

According to federal prosecutors, Hillbilly Elegy was just one of Siebert’s literary drug vehicles. He had previously used a 2019 GRE handbook and a single sheet of loose paper.

He would’ve gotten away with it this time around, too, but his calls with an inmate were being recorded. In one talk, the inmate tries to confirm which package is coming in.

“Is it Hillbilly?” he asks.

Siebert, briefly playing dumb, replies, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” Then the lightbulb goes off. “Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the book, the book I’m reading. (Expletive) romance novel.”

Folks, Hillbilly Elegy is not a romance novel. It’s a book about the ruination of rural America at the hands of people exactly like the man who wrote it, who, again, is our current vice president.

Suppose you had just mailed a famously sh—y book to an inmate with pages soaked in drugs, thus making it infinitely more useful than any plain old copy of Hillbilly Elegy has ever been to anyone. In that case, you probably should remember that little detail since it seems quite indelible. It would also help sell the con a little bit if you even know what the book is about on a fundamental level.

U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent sentenced Siebert on Nov. 18 to more than a decade in federal prison, a fate better than having to actually read Hillbilly Elegy.